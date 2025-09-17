MCX shares jump 5% as Sebi mulls wider participation in commodity trading

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) surged 5.01 per cent in Wednesday's trade after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is considering steps to broaden participation in commodity markets. The stock touched a day high of Rs 8,034.65.

Pandey said Sebi is examining a proposal to allow foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to trade in non-cash settled, non-agricultural commodity derivatives. The capital market regulator also plans to engage with the government on permitting banks, insurance companies and pension funds to participate in commodity trading.

Speaking at an MCX event, Pandey added that by December 2025, commodity-specific brokers would be integrated into the Samuhik Prativedan Manch, a common reporting system for compliance filings.

On the technical front, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 56.49. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 82.88 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 22.99. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 96.33 with a return on equity (RoE) of 27.74. According to Trendlyne data, MCX has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility.

Around 54,000 shares were last seen changing hands today on BSE. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 21,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 42.52 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 40,716.08 crore.

MCX, the country's first listed exchange, is a commodity derivatives exchange that facilitates online trading of commodity derivatives transactions.