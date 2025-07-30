MCX stock split next month: Shares in focus today

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), the country's largest commodity derivatives exchange are in news today after the firm announced its board would consider a stock split on August 1.The stock rose 1.40% to Rs 7839.15 on BSE on Tuesday. Market cap of MCX stood at Rs 39,978 crore.

Advertisement

MCX stock has a beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility in a year.

The stock has gained 370% in two years and risen 86.55% in a year. Total 0.25 lakh shares of the bourse changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.78 crore on BSE in the previous session.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of MCX stands at 41.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The company will also announce its earnings for the June 2025 quarter on August 1.

MCX reported a 54% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 135 crore in Q4FY25 against Rs 88 crore reported in the year ago period. Revenue from operations in the March-ended quarter stood at Rs 291 crore, up 61% over Rs 181 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Advertisement

The board of the company declared a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.