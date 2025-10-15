Mishra Dhatu Nigam's order book crosses Rs 2,000 crore with latest update, stock in focus

Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares are in news today after the PSU said it has secured an order worth Rs 306 crore. With this, the open order position of Midhani as on date is around Rs 2,212 crore. Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares ended 0.25% lower at Rs 378.30 in the previous session on BSE. On NSE, the stock ended 0.26% lower at Rs 377.95.

Advertisement

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7087 crore. Total 0.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 66.20 lakh on BSE on Tuesday. The firm announced order win after market hours.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone, indicates its relative strength index (RSI) at 43.5.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day but higher than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The company has a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam reported a 145% rise in net profit after tax at Rs 12.96 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 from the previous year's Rs 5.3 crore.

Advertisement

Revenue climbed 4% to Rs 170.5 crore in the June quarter from Rs 163.5 crore in the first quarter of the last year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 46% to Rs 34.18 crore from Rs 23.35 crore in the previous fiscal.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam engaged in manufacturing of special steel, super alloys etc.