Motherson Sumi Wiring will go ex-bonus, CAMS ex-dividend; Bikaji, Global Health IPO listings & more

Wednesday will see at least three stocks namely Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Bhagiradha Chemicals and QGO Finance going ex-dividend. Shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring will go ex-bonus today in the 2:5 ratio. Shares of Pressure Sensitive Systems will go ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to Re 1 each.

CAMS will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share. The record date for the same is November 17 and the dividend will be paid on December 2.

Shares of Bhagiradha Chemicals will also go ex-dividend. This company had announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share and the record date for the same is November 17. The dividend will be paid on December 4.

QGO Finance had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.10 per share and the record date for the same is November 17. The dividend will be paid on December 7.

Shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring will go ex-bonus today in 2:5 ratio while those of Pressure Sensitive Systems will go ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to Re 1 each.

Fischer Chemic will report quarterly results today. Boards of Seacoast Shipping Services, Poojawestern Metaliks and Roni Households have meetings today.

Meanwhile, shares of BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, SUN TV and Punjab National Bank will be banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security is banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

Also, Bikaji Foods International and Global Health will make their maket debuts on Wednesday. Bikaji Foods traded at grey market premiums (GMPs) of Rs 23 (price band Rs 285-300) and Global Health at Rs 22 (price band Rs 319-Rs 336), respectively. The two IPOs ran from November 3 to November 7. Bikaji's IPO was subscribed 26.67 times and Global Health 9.58 times.

