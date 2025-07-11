Shares of Mphasis are in news today after the IT major said its subsidiary Mphasis Corporation, USA, has bought a 26% preferred stock stake in Aokah, Inc., a Delaware-based Corporation in the US. The investment is for a total consideration of up to $4 million.

Mphasis stock ended 0.04% lower at Rs 2553.40 on BSE on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 54,446 crore. However, Mphasis stock has fallen 52% in two years and is down 2% in six months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages.

"We wish to inform you that Mphasis Corporation, USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company, has acquired a 26% preferred stock stake in Aokah, Inc., a Delaware-based Corporation in the United States of America. Aokah, Inc., was established to deliver Business Intelligence Platforms and additional Information Technology Services. Please find enclosed the information required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015," said the IT firm.

The aim of the acquisition is to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to drive speed, intelligence, and efficiency, Build high-performing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) that drive innovation, resilience, and longterm business impact and AI-driven platform integrates automation, datadriven insights, and ecosystem intelligence.

Advertisement

Aokah Inc was incorporated on 7 January 2025 and has presence in USA and India. The entity provides Business Intelligence Platforms and other information technology and computer services.

In a recent development, the IT services firm has received significant reprieve from the Income Tax Department, with its tax liability being reduced by over 50%.

In a rectification order dated July 7, the jurisdictional Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax (ACIT) reduced the earlier tax demand from Rs 1,164.77 crore to Rs 582.7 crore. The revised demand was issued under Section 154 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, which allows for corrections of mistakes apparent from the record.

Net profit of Mphasis climbed 13.55% to Rs 446.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter against Rs 393.22 crore during the March 2024 quarter. Sales climbed 8.73% to Rs 3,710.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter against Rs 3412.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

Advertisement

In the last fiscal, net profit rose 9.48% to Rs 1702.14 crore against Rs 1554.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales climbed 7.17% to Rs 14,229.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 against Rs 13278.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Mphasis is a global Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in providing cloud and cognitive services, applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally.

