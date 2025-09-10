MTAR Technologies surges 5% on Rs 386 crore clean energy order win; check key details

Shares of MTAR Technologies Ltd rose 5 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after the company announced bagging fresh orders worth Rs 386 crore in the clean energy segment.

On Wednesday, the stock jumped 5.1 per cent to hit the day’s high of Rs 1,485.65 apiece on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 1,412.75. At 9:36 am, MTAR shares were up 4.47 per cent at Rs 1,475.90, while the company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 4,539 crore. The stock is currently trading around 28 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 1,152.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a filing with the stock exchanges, MTAR Technologies said it has secured contracts from its long-standing customer, Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $43.87 million (approximately Rs 386.06 crore). The orders are for the fuel cells business and are scheduled to be executed in phases — Rs 204.86 crore by March 2026 and Rs 181.20 crore by June 2026

“The company continues to strengthen its presence in the Clean Energy – Fuel Cells segment, driven by its cutting-edge product portfolio, timely execution, and cost competitiveness, despite macro challenges such as tariffs. In addition, we expect further orders from the fuel cells segment going forward,” said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, MTAR Technologies Ltd

MTAR said that the latest win underscores the robust growth potential of its clean energy business. Out of the total order value, about Rs 205 crore will be executed in the fourth quarter of FY26, with the balance in the first quarter of FY27.

Advertisement

Headquartered in Hyderabad, MTAR Technologies operates nine manufacturing units, including an export-oriented facility, catering to sectors such as clean energy, civil nuclear power, aerospace, and defense. The company has built relationships with leading Indian organisations and global OEMs over the past five decades.

On the technical charts, MTAR shares are placed above their 5-, 10-, 20- and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the stock is still trading below the 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day SMA. With a one-year beta of 0.9, the counter has exhibited low volatility over the past year.