Muhurat Trading 2025: 4 key factors to watch before markets open for Samvat 2082

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, on account of Diwali, but investors will get a special one-hour window to trade as part of the annual Muhurat Trading session, a symbolic event marking the beginning of the new Hindu financial year, Samvat 2082.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Both the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct Muhurat Trading between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, preceded by a 15-minute pre-open session starting at 1:30 pm. The post-close modification session will continue until 2:55 pm.

The tradition, deeply rooted in India’s trading culture, is seen as an auspicious start to the new year, with many investors participating to make their “first trade” for good luck.

On Monday, markets extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session, setting a positive tone ahead of the festive trade.

Here are four key factors to watch out for during Muhurat Trading 2025:

US stock market: Wall Street ended on a strong note overnight, with all three major US indices closing firmly in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.12 per cent to 46,706.58, while the S&P 500 gained 1.07 per cent to finish at 6,735.13. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 1.37 per cent to close at 22,990.54.

Advertisement

Gold: Gold prices traded higher, hovering near record levels, as investors flocked to the yellow metal amid strong safe-haven demand and festive buying in India. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures surged 2.82 per cent to Rs 1,30,588 per 10 grams, reflecting both global cues and robust domestic sentiment ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras.

Gift Nifty: Gift Nifty trading remained suspended on Tuesday as domestic markets observed a holiday on account of Diwali 2025. Trading will resume in the next session on Thursday.

US-China trade: Oil prices settled at multi-month lows on Monday as worries over a potential global supply glut weighed on sentiment. Renewed US-China trade tensions further fueled concerns about a slowing global economy and softer energy demand.

Advertisement

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the key takeaway from Samvat 2081 is India’s significant market underperformance. “Even though there are many reasons, including Trump tariffs, for this underperformance, the single major factor is the sharp decline in India’s earnings growth to 5 per cent in FY 25 from average 24 per cent during the three years before that,” he said.

Vijayakumar said that, in the long run, the market remains a slave to earnings, and the key trend going forward will hinge on how earnings growth unfolds. “The fiscal and monetary reforms implemented this year has started showing results.”

