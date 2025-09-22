Muhurat Trading: NSE announces day, date, time for special trading session on Diwali

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will hold its special Muhurat trading session on account of Diwali on Tuesday, September 21, 2025. The timing for this special one-hour session is fixed at 1.45 pm, which will conclude at 2.45 pm on the given date, said the exchange in its circular on Monday, September 22.

“A special live trading session shall be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 on account of Muhurat trading on Diwali,” said NSE in its circular. “All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations,” it added.

The trading will include a 15 minute pre-opening session as usual, beginning from 1.30 pm onwards and normal trades can be executed from 1.45 pm by the traders and investors. Trade modification end time is fixed at 2.55 pm as per the NSE circular. Diwali will mark the beginning of new samvat- a new hindu year.

Beside the special one-hour trading, stock exchanges will observe a holiday on Tuesday, October 21 on the account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan, followed by a full day holiday on Wednesday, October 22 on the account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Leading stock exchanges- NSE and BSE- host the annual one-hour Muhurat trading session, aligning with the festival of Diwali and the start of Samvat 2082, the new accounting year in the Hindu calendar. This special session is hosted even if Diwali falls on a weekend.

According to some sources, the other Muhurat timing that was available - from 10:15 pm in the night- is not being considered as it would be too late. The Muhurat session also serves as a chance for portfolio review and strategic rebalancing as the new Samvat year begins.

Muhurat Trading, a one-hour window on Diwali, is considered as a highly auspicious occasion for initiating new investments and creating generational wealth. It is steeped in tradition and set according to planetary alignments—is considered, blending spiritual belief with financial strategy.