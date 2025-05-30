Multibagger hits record high on nod to stock split, check details 

Shares of India Glycols hit their record high on Friday even as the board of the chemicals firm approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:2.
The multibagger stock hit a record high of Rs 1945 against the previous close of Rs 1,912.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5885 crore. The stock has risen 207% in two years and gained 606% in five years.
"Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2025 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the followings: -1. Sub-division/split of the 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) equity shares, having face value of Rs. 5/- each (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up, by alteration in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders and any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws, said the firm.
The record date for the purpose of the sub-division/split of equity shares shall be intimated in due course.
Net profit of India Glycols increasd 51.67%, reaching Rs 64.02 crore in the quarter ending March 2025, compared to Rs 42.21 crore in the same quarter the previous year. However, sales declined 6.79%, totaling Rs 863.22 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, down from Rs 926.14 crore in the quarter ending March 2024.
Over the full year, net profit climbed by 33.49%, amounting to Rs 230.92 crore for the year ending March 2025, versus Rs 172.99 crore for the prior year. On the sales front, there was a healthy increase of 14.40%, with total sales reaching Rs 3,768.26 crore for the year ending March 2025, compared to Rs 3,293.97 crore during the previous year.
India Glycols manufactures Bio-based Specialities and Performance Chemicals such as green technology based bulk, natural gums and industrial gases; Potable Spirits and Ennature Biopharma.