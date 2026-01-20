Shares of NBCC (India) closed below the Rs 100 mark after nearly five months on Tuesday. The multibagger Navratna stock closed at Rs 98.30 on August 29 last year. Since then, the stock held on to the three-digit mark on a closing basis till January 19. However, the Sensex, Nifty crash pulled the stock below the key Rs 100 mark as market sentiment turned weak on the Dalal Street today.

The multibagger stock has been in a downtrend in the short term, falling 14% in a month and 20% this year.

On the other hand, NBCC shares delivered multibagger returns of 286% in three years and zoomed 352% in five years. The stock has fallen 25% from its 52 week high of Rs 130.60 reached on June 9, 2025.

In the current session, NBCC shares closed 4.16% lower at Rs 98 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 26,460 crore. Total 11.05 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.02 crore on Tuesday.

The correction in the multibagger stock has pushed the stock's RSI to 28.6. An RSI below indicatees that the stock is oversold on charts.



NBCC stock is trading in the redzone, indicate its short term and long term moving averages. The stock is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.8 in the last one year indicating very high volatility.

The stock has a high five-year CAGR of 31.3% in terms of return on equity (RoE). The firm logged a 29.17% return on capital employed (RoCE), the highest in six years in the last fiscal.

Brokerage Ventura has a initiated coverage on the NBCC stock with a price target of Rs 167 in 24 months.

"The brokerage expects EBITDA/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 31.7%/33.8% to Rs 1,425 crore /Rs 1,295 cr over the forecast period. EBITDA/net margins are set to surge to 6.7%/6.1% in FY28E, driven by operating leverage, fixed overhead absorption and the high-margin real estate kicker, supported by NBCC’s zero-debt, cash-rich model. Return on Equity (RoE) is projected to reach to 29.1% by FY28," said Ventura.

Brokerage Nirmal Bang has a price target of Rs 155 on the PSU stock. It has fixed a stop loss of Rs 96 on the stock.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.