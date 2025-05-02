Multibagger railway stock in focus today on Q4 earnings 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India are in focus today after the firm announced its Q4 earnings. Shares of the railway firm climbed slipped 2.60% to close at Rs 296.25 on May 30 against the previous close of Rs 304.15. Market cap of the multibagger stock stood at Rs 9507 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Navratna PSU clocked a 45.8% rise in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 113.4 crore in Q4 FY25 against Rs 77.53 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations in Q4 climbed to Rs 1,308 crore against Rs 832.70 crore in Q4 FY24.

The railway company's EBITDA came at Rs 180 crore, rising 53.8 per cent YoY, from Rs 117 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. EBITDA margin stood at 13.73 per cent in Q4 FY25 against 14 per cent in Q4 FY24, falling 27 bps.

The multibagger stock has lost 26 per cent in a year and gained 158 per cent in two years. The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

Advertisement

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 44.4, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.