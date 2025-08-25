Multibagger stock: Apollo Micro hits fresh record high; rallies 115% in 6 months

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd extended their winning streak for the seventh straight session on Monday. The stock surged 8.31 per cent to touch a fresh all-time high of Rs 254.75 before closing 6.57 per cent higher at Rs 250.65. At this price, the multibagger counter has delivered 114.97 per cent returns in the last six months.

The company recently announced that it has been declared the lowest bidder for orders worth Rs 25.12 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

"We are pleased to inform you that the Company, in the ordinary course of its business, has been declared the Lowest Bidder for orders worth Rs 25.12 crore from DRDO & Defence PSU's," Apollo Micro Systems said in a filing to the BSE.

On the outlook, G Chokkalingam, Founder and MD of Equinomics Research, advised investors to book profits gradually. "I recommend selling in phases," he said in response to a query on the stock.

From a technical perspective, the counter traded above its 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 84.48, a level considered overbought as per technical definitions.

Valuation metrics showed a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 122.87 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 14.51. The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.04 with a return on equity (RoE) of 11.82. Data from Trendlyne indicated a one-year beta of 0.9, suggesting low volatility.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 50.65 per cent stake in the smallcap defence firm.