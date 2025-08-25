Rajiv Anand assumes charge as IndusInd Bank MD & CEO

IndusInd Bank Ltd on Monday announced that Rajiv Anand has assumed charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the bank, effective August 25, 2025, for a period of three years.

In its statement, the bank said, "We are delighted to inform that Rajiv Anand has assumed charge as Managing Director & CEO of IndusInd Bank effective today. The Board, the Management team and all employees welcome Anand to the IndusInd family."

The Board had earlier constituted a Committee of Executives to oversee the operations of the bank under the oversight and guidance of the Oversight Committee of the Board. With Anand taking charge as MD & CEO, both these committees now stand dissolved.

Commenting on the development, Sunil Mehta, Chairman of the Board of Directors, IndusInd Bank, said, "On behalf of the Board, I welcome Rajiv Anand as the MD & CEO of the Bank. The Board looks forward to working closely with Anand and the management team and taking it to new heights. The Board also appreciates the efforts of the Oversight Committee and the Committee of Executives. During this interim period, the bank has made robust progress ascertaining root causes of legacy issues and addressing control gaps. The Board also made significant progress in assessing individual roles and responsibilities and fixing staff accountability. The Bank is now embarking on a growth journey under the new leadership while prioritising highest standards of governance and integrity."

The announcement came after market hours today. Earlier in the day, the stock gained 1.59 per cent to settle at Rs 772.

Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Cholamandalam Securities, expects IndusInd Bank Ltd shares to gradually recover from the setback caused by accounting discrepancies, with long-term growth prospects remaining intact.