Multibagger stock? This sub-Rs 30 stock can double in 24 months, says Ventura

Ventura Securities has come out with a report on a potential multibagger that can jump 120 per cent over the next 24 months. At the prevailing market price of Rs 29-odd level, the stock is trading at FY28 EV/Ebitda of 12.2 times. The stock is seen rallying as the company stands well-positioned to benefit from sectoral tailwind, Ventura said. With over a century of execution experience and proven technical expertise in hydro, tunneling, nuclear, metro, and transport projects, this is Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC).

Advertisement

Ventura recommended 'Buy' on this stock with price target of Rs 64, representing an upside of 120.2 per cent over the next 24 months. Low promoter holding is a risk, Ventura said adding that its valuation has been computed factoring the prospective Rs 900 crore rights issue.

For arriving at the target price, Ventura said it has not considered claims receivables amounting to Rs 7,000 crore, as they remain subject to tribunal outcome with no defined timeline.

Ventura expects HCC’s consolidated revenues to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 per cent over FY25–28 to Rs 8,437 crore, supported by execution of its robust backlog and new project wins. Ebitda is anticipated to compound at 15.7 per cent CAGR to Rs 1,229 crore, with margins expanding 40 basis points from 14.2 per cent to 14.6 per cent, driven by selective project execution and higher-value contracts.

Advertisement

"Net profit is projected to reach Rs 782 crore, with margins expanding by 730 basis points from 2 per cent to 9.3 per cent margins aided by debt reduction and migration to the new tax regime. Return ratios are

set to strengthen meaningfully, with ROE/ROIC projected at 21.6 per cent/25.4 per cent with margins expanding by 920/850 basis points by FY28E," Ventura said.

The domestic brokerage believes balance sheet repair is central to the HCC story. The company has outlined debt reduction of Rs 900 crore in FY26 through internal accruals, awards, and a rights issue of Rs 900 crore.

Supported by asset monetisation and claim recoveries, it noted that net debt to Ebitda fort HCC is projected to decline from 3.1 times in FY25 to just 0.5 times by FY28E, a material improvement that underpins sustainable growth.

Advertisement

"HCC’s margin-focused execution, robust order pipeline, and clear deleveraging path positions it as a beneficiary of India’s infrastructure investment cycle, offering investors a compelling

turnaround and growth story," Ventura said.