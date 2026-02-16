Natco Pharma stock tops BSE gainers, clocks high turnover; here's why

Shares of Natco Pharma rose 12% in early trade on Monday after the pharma firm said it has received approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide injection in India.

Natco Pharma shares gained 12% to Rs 918 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 822.10. The stock was the top gainer on BSE today. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 16,404 crore.

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NATCO will launch the product in the India market in March 2026. Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1059.60 on July 7, 2025 and touched a 52-week low of Rs 660.05 on April 7, 2025.

The share has lost 11% in two years but risen 70% in three years. Total 4.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 38.44 crore on BSE today.

On February 12 and 13, turnover of the stock stood at Rs 6.94 crore and Rs 6.83 crore, respectively.

For the December 2025 quarter, consolidated net profit rose 14 per cent year on year to Rs 151 crore against a net profit of Rs 132 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 647 crore in Q3 compared with Rs 475 crore in the year-ago period.

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Natco Pharma is an India-based vertically integrated, research and development (R&D)-focused pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of complex pharmaceuticals catering to niche therapeutic areas.