Shakti Pumps shares rise 44% in 4 days; here’s why

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited have witnessed a massive buying spree, surging nearly 44 per cent in just four trading sessions, fuelled by a flurry of significant order wins totalling over Rs 539 crore.

On Tuesday, the stock rose as much as 6 per cent to touch a day’s high of Rs 796.90 on the BSE. This extends the rally seen on Monday, where the counter closed nearly 16 per cent higher at Rs 751.30. Despite the recent sharp uptick, the stock remains down 30 per cent in 2025 so far.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The primary catalyst for the rally is a series of contract wins announced by the company between December 11 and December 12, 2025.

In a regulatory filing dated December 11, Shakti Pumps announced it had received a Letter of Empanelment from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). This order, valued at roughly Rs 443.78 crore, involves the supply of 16,025 off-drid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra. The company stated the project is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order.

Following this order win, the company reported two additional orders on December 12.

The first was a work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for 2,033 stand-alone off-grid DC solar SPWPS under the PM-KUSUM scheme. The total value of this order stands at approximately Rs 71.25 crore, with an execution timeline of within 120 days.

Advertisement

The second win came from the Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA) for 1,200 solar water pumping systems. This order is valued at around Rs 23.98 crore.

The company's execution capabilities were recently highlighted when it emerged as a top contributor to a Guinness World Record attempt in Maharashtra.

In a filing on December 8, the company informed exchanges that it installed 8,846 pumps—the highest by any participant—contributing to the state's record of 45,911 installations in a single month.

On the financial front, the company has shown steady growth. For the September quarter (Q2FY26), Shakti Pumps posted revenue of Rs 666.4 crore, reflecting a 5 per cent year-on-year increase compared with Rs 634.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.