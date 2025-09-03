Netweb Tech share jumps 10% on Rs 1,734 crore AI order win; stock up 60% in 6 months

Shares of Netweb Technologies India Ltd rose 10 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after the company bagged a Rs 1,734-crore order for the supply of servers.

Netweb Technologies' share jumped 9.9 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 2,493 apiece on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 2,267.35. At 12:24 am, the shares were up 9.07 per cent at Rs 2,473. The counter has climbed nearly 60 per cent in the past six months. The scrip is 77 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 1,278.85.

In an exchange filing, Netweb said, “The company has received the purchase order for the supply of servers based on NVIDIA’s cutting-edge Blackwell Architecture. The estimated order value (excluding GST) is approximately Rs 1,734 crore, excluding applicable taxes.” The order will be completed by the first half of FY27.

The company said that the deployment will leverage its Tyrone Camarero AI platform built on GPU-accelerated systems, designed for large-scale generative AI, foundational model training, and exascale computing. Each node will feature Nvidia’s latest-generation 8x GPU-HGX-B200 accelerators, optimised for high-throughput workloads

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director of Netweb Technologies, said, “This strategic order reflects the growing importance of sovereign compute capabilities in India’s digital future. We are proud to contribute to the IndiaAI Mission by delivering best-in-class AI infrastructure, engineered and manufactured in India. This will help India emerge as an AI superpower and benefit multiple industry verticals.”

Lodha further said that the order is distinct from Netweb’s recurring business and is not part of its formal financial guidance. “Execution will occur between Q4 FY26 and H1 FY27, with financial impact recognised during that period,” he added.

Among technical indicators, the stock is trading above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).