ACME Solar share price jumps 6% on 50 MW order win from Tata Power; key details

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd rose 6 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after the company announced that it has been awarded an LOA for a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project by Tata Power.

The ACME Solar jumped 5.7 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 303.60 on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 287. At 10:03 am, ACME Solar shares were up 2.63 per cent at Rs 294.55. The counter has climbed over 50 per cent in the past six months. The scrip is 76 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 167.55.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, ACME Solar said, “ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has been awarded an LOA for 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project at a tariff of Rs 4.43/unit in a 250 MW FDRE tender floated by Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power-D).”

Tata Power-D, a licensed electricity distribution arm of Tata Power, conducted the e-reverse auction for the project on August 13, 2025. The project will require a minimum annual capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 40 per cent and ensure four hours of peak-hour supply with 90 per cent monthly availability.

ACME Solar said the project will integrate multiple renewable technologies, including solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), to meet supply obligations over a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). The commissioning timeline is set at 24 months from the signing of the PPA.

ACME Solar, with an operational capacity of 2,890 MW, said it continues to expand its portfolio across solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid projects. “With an in-house EPC and O&M division, the company delivers projects in a time and cost-effective manner while ensuring best-in-class operating performance,” it said.

Among technical indicators, the stock is trading above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100- and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs).