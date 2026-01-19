Netweb Technologies shares zoom 12% on stellar Q3 earnings, more details 

Shares of Netweb Technologies India zoomed 12% in early deals on Monday after the IT enabled services firm reported a stellar 147% rise in net profit for the December 2025 quarter. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) surged to Rs 73.31 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 29.72 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit rose 133.2% from Rs 31.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The multibagger stock rose 11.90% to a high of Rs 3750 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 3351 on BSE. Market cap of the IT firm climbed to Rs 21,231 crore. Later, the Netweb Technologies stock ended 1.58% higher at Rs 3404 against the previous close of Rs 3351.05.

A total of 1.60 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 65.5 crore on BSE.

In six months, the IT stock has rallied 93%. The stock has gained 163% in two years.

Netweb Technologies stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

Operating income for the quarter came at Rs 8,04.93 crore, rising 141% year-on-year and 165% quarter-on-quarter. Total income came at Rs 8,11.56 crore compared with Rs 335.55 crore in Q3FY25.

Operating EBITDA surged 127.1% year-on-year to Rs 979.5 million, while EBITDA margin came at 12.2%, lower than 12.9% reported a year ago. EBITDA rose 115.4% from the September 2025 quarter, though margins declined from 15% in the previous quarter.

Netweb Technologies India is in the business of "Computer Server", which includes transforming storage and computing with innovative Servers, Workstations, Storage, Cloud, HPC, AI and Big Data solutions.