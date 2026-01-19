Polycab India shares in focus today on Q3 earnings, more details

Shares of Polycab India are in focus today after the cables and electricals firm reported its Q3 earnings. Polycab India shares slipped 2.6% to Rs 7130.95 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 7321. Total 0.21 lakh shares of Polycab India changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.93 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.07 lakh crore in the previous session. In the current session, the Polycab stock ended 3.98% higher at Rs 7415.

Net profit for the December 2025 quarter rose 35% to Rs 620 crore against Rs 460 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue in the last quarter rose 46% to Rs 7640 crore from Rs 5230 last year. Operating EBITDA climbed 34.17% to Rs 966 crore against Rs 720 crore on a year-over-year basis. However, PAT margins fell to 12.70% from 13.80% a year ago.

EBITDA margin for the quarter narrowed by over 100 basis points to 12.66% from 13.8% last year.

Polycab's advertising and sales promotion expenses rose over 100% to Rs 91 crore from Rs 37.3 crore. Finance costs also rose to nearly Rs 69 crore at the end of the December quarter from Rs 50 crore in the year-ago period.



Polycab India Limited is the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables. The company's business operations span across India through 23 manufacturing facilities, 15 plus offices and 25 plus warehouses.