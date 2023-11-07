scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
NHPC, Power Grid, NTPC: Trading strategies for these buzzing power stocks

Feedback

NHPC, Power Grid, NTPC: Trading strategies for these buzzing power stocks

Power Grid has maintained its upward journey with a positive bias. After every short correction, the momentum has picked up with a series of higher lows on the daily chart.

NTPC, after the recent rally, witnessed is consolidating for quite some time. It is maintaining support near the significant 50 EMA level of Rs NTPC, after the recent rally, witnessed is consolidating for quite some time. It is maintaining support near the significant 50 EMA level of Rs
SUMMARY
  • Domestic indices settled with big gains on Monday, thanks to across-the-board buying.
  • NHPC’s near-term target stands at Rs 57; support at Rs 49.50, says Prabhudas Lilladher
  • NTPC’s RSI is well-placed. It has flattened out to indicate strength, says technical analyst.

Domestic equity indices gained on Monday amid across-the-board buying on firm global cues. The BSE Sensex added 595 points, or 0.92 per cent, to end at 64,958.69. The NSE Nifty surged 181.15 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 19,411.75. Some buzzing stocks namely NHPC Ltd, NTPC Ltd and Power Grid Ltd are likely to be in focus today. Here is what Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher has to say on these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:NTPC | Breakout above 247 | Support: Rs 231 NTPC is consolidating after the recent rally, with support maintained near its significant 50-EMA level of Rs 231. The upside breakout is likely at a decisive breach of Rs 247. The RSI is well-placed, cooling off from the overbought zone. It has flattened out to indicate strength and a likely trend reversal from the prevailing level. NHPC | Target Price: Rs 57 | Support: Rs 49.50 NHPC has witnessed a decent rally and is in strong upward trend. The stock is showing stability near the important 100-period MA level of Rs 49.50. A decisive move past the Rs 52 level shall improve the bias. One can anticipate further rise in that case as the RSI is also flattening out after the gradual slide. The near term target would be around Rs 57 level with support maintained near the Rs 49.50.Power Grid | Target Price: Rs 217-220 | Support: Rs 196 Power Grid maintained its upward journey with bias improving. After every short correction, it has picked up with a series of higher lows made on the daily chart, moving above the significant 50 EMA levels in recent times. The RSI is well-placed, gaining strength. The stock can carry on the momentum for initial target of Rs 217-220 levels with near-term support lying near Rs 196 zone.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Also read: Bajaj Finance shares in focus as QIP floor price announced; key details

Also read: Delhivery shares: CLSA cuts stock price target to Rs 493. Here's why

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 07, 2023, 8:02 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
NHPC Ltd
NHPC Ltd