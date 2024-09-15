Nine top-valued companies add Rs 2.01 lakh crore in combined market valuation, Bharti Airtel biggest gainer

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,01,552.69 crore in market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel stealing the show, amid bullish investors’ sentiment in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,707.01 points or 2.10 percent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its lifetime high of 83,116.19 on September 12.

Domestic stocks rose sharply in afternoon deals on Thursday. The surge was supported by gains across all sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 1,593 points to hit an all-time high of 83,116, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 515 points higher to scale a lifetime peak of 25,433.

Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 6.9 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), M&M and ICICI Bank lifted the indices higher.

India’s second largest telecom player Bharti Airtel’s valuation jumped by Rs 54,282.62 crore to Rs 9,30,490.20 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of ICICI Bank surged by Rs 29,662.44 crore to Rs 8,80,867.09 crore.

The country’s top IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 23,427.12 crore in its m-cap taking its valuation to Rs 16,36,189.63 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever soared by Rs 22,438.6 crore to Rs 6,89,358.33 crore. The country's largest private lender, HDFC Bank, saw its valuation zoom by Rs 22,093.99 crore to Rs 12,70,035.77 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 17,480.49 crore to Rs 8,07,299.55 crore, while FMCG major ITC recorded a Rs 15,194.17 crore rally in its overall valuation to Rs 6,42,531.82 crore.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) added Rs 9,878.19 crore taking its overall tally to Rs 19,92,160.61 crore, while the country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) added Rs 7,095.07 crore to its tally of Rs 7,05,535.20 crore.

The only laggard was Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which saw its m-cap decline by Rs 3,004.38 crore to Rs 6,54,004.76 crore.

Reliance Industries was leading the chart of the top-10 most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and ITC.