NMDC, IRFC, CG Power shares to turn ex-dividend today; stock splits, bonus issues & more

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), NMDC Ltd and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd are among a handful of companies, whose shares will turn ex-date for dividends on Friday, March 21. Stocks such as Greenlam Industries Ltd, Gamco Ltd and Roni Households Ltd will turn ex-bonus today. Last Mile Enterprises Ltd, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Softrak Venture Investment Ltd will turn ex-split today.

NMDC, India's largest producer of iron ore, will turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a dividend of Rs 2.30 per share earlier. Friday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible NMDC shareholders. All eligible shareholders of NMDC with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on April 16. This is the first interim by NMDC for FY25.

In December 2024, this PSU stock had turned ex-bonus in the 2:1 ratio. NMDC declared a total dividend of Rs 7.25 per share or Rs 1,685.11 crore in FY24, Rs 5.91 per share dividend (Rs 1,098.98 crore) in FY23 and Rs 14.74 per share dividend (Rs 1,474 crore) in FY22. Its dividend yield stayed in the 3.6-9 per cent range.

Shares of IRFC would also turn ex-dividend today. This railway PSU had announced Re 0.80 per share as its second interim dividend for the ongoing financial year. Toda is also the record date. The actual dividend will be paid on April 16. IRFC announced a total dividend of Rs 1.50 per share or Rs 1,045.48 crore in FY24 and a similar dividend in FY23. It paid Rs 1,006.28 crore (Rs 1.40 per share dividend) worth dividends in FY22 . The dividend yield styed in 6-9 per cent range.

In the case of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.30 per share. The record date for the same is March 22. Actual dividend will be paid on April 16. AccelerateBS India Ltd (Re 0.80 per share) is also stock that will turn ex-dividend today.

Gamco Ltd shares will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 5:4. Greenlam Industries Ltd and Roni Households Ltd shares will turn ex-bonus in the 1:1 ratio. Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Softrak Venture Investment Ltd, Optimus Finance Ltd and Last Mile Enterprises Ltd shares would turn ex-split from a face value of Rs 10 each into shares with face value of Rs 1 each.