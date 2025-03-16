Dividends, splits, bonuses: IRFC, NMDC, Angel One among key companies to watch this week

Investors have a busy week ahead as 15 listed companies line up for key corporate actions, including dividends, stock splits, and bonus shares. From March 17 to March 23, shares of companies such as Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), NMDC, Angel One, and Power Finance Corporation will trade ex-date, putting them on investors’ watchlists.

Corporate actions like dividends and stock splits are ways companies reward shareholders and make shares more accessible. While dividends offer a direct cash payout on each share, stock splits reduce the share price by increasing the number of shares outstanding. Bonus shares, on the other hand, are additional shares issued to existing investors without cost.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the ex-dates to track this week:

On Monday, March 17, Sika Interplant Systems will trade ex-date for its 2:10 stock split. Also on Monday, IRFC’s board will meet to consider a second interim dividend for FY2025. In its exchange filing, IRFC has already set March 21, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for dividend payout.

Tuesday, March 18, will see Castrol India, DIC India, and Padam Cotton Yarns trading ex-date for dividends and a bonus issue.

Wednesday, March 19, shares of AGI Infra and Power Finance Corporation will go ex-date for dividends.

On Thursday, March 20, Angel One will trade ex-date for an ₹11 dividend, while Blue Pearl Agriventures will trade ex-date for a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1 face value.

Closing the week, on Friday, March 21, stocks like Greenlam Industries, Last Mile Enterprises, Optimus Finance, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, and Softrak Venture Investment will trade ex-date.

Separately, Navratna PSU NMDC is also set to decide on an interim dividend for FY2024-25 on March 17, 2025, as announced earlier this month.

For investors looking to benefit from these actions, this week’s ex-dates could be key to timing their trades.