NSDL shares rally 19%; stock now up 66% since listing

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) continued its stellar run on Friday, climbing for the third consecutive session since its market debut on Wednesday. The stock surged 19.2 per cent to hit a fresh high of Rs 1339 on the BSE, against its previous close of Rs 1,123.20.

At 11:49 am, NSDL shares were up 18.50 per cent at Rs 1331, taking their gains to nearly 66.3 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 800 apiece. At last count, the company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 25,049 crore.

The NSDL stock had surged 17 per cent at listing over its issue price of Rs 800 apiece on Wednesday and has been on an upward trajectory since.

The Rs 4,011.60 crore IPO, entirely an offer-for-sale of 5.01 crore shares, was opened for bids between July 30 and August 1. The issue was subscribed 41.01 times, drawing bids worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore and attracting nearly 52 lakh applications.

Market analysts are divided on the stock’s near-term prospects. Some analysts suggested investors with a higher risk appetite and a long-term view to accumulate the stock at current levels. They adviced investors to add the stock on dips. Others recommend investors to wait for a likely correction, before taking a long-term position.

NSDL is a SEBI-registered market infrastructure institution that serves as a securities depository, maintaining electronic records of allotment and ownership, facilitating settlement of trades, and providing services such as pledging of securities, corporate actions, and off-market transfers.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, the Sensex and Nifty50 opened lower on Friday as investors tracked the impact of a fresh 25 per cent US tariff on Indian imports and kept a close eye on the next round of negotiations.