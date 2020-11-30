NSE cash segment hits all-time high turnover of Rs 1.47 lakh cr on last trading day of November

The stock market levels are touching record highs and has added yet another feather in its cap in terms of trading activities. In the last trading session of the November month, NSE cash segment hit a lifetime high turnover of Rs 1,47,460 crore in a single day. It managed to break its record by a huge margin in exactly three months when the turnover touched a high of Rs 98,935 crore on August 31, 2020.

Moreover, the market's turnover is gradually rising - the average daily turnover in November was Rs 66,864 crore, higher from the previous daily average high turnover of Rs 61,395 crore in June this year. October saw an average daily turnover of Rs 52,328 crore.

"It also recorded a new milestone in terms of trading volumes on monthly expiry day (November 26, 2020) in NSE F&O segment as it made a new record of trading volume and traded contracts with a record of the daily turnover of Rs 72.57 lakh crore and Rs 9.02 crore contract were traded during the day," said Chandan Taparia, VP - Derivatives & Technical Equity Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The month has been historical with Nifty reaching the milestone of 13,000 and closing with whooping gains of 11.2 per cent against a 3.5 per cent rise in October.

"We have seen the good attraction in the all the segment of the Indian equities market as it continued the bullish momentum with strong buying figure from FIIs along with MSCI weight increase flows of around 5 billion US $ in India, positive global setup, a decline in volatility, short covering move, higher market value and base with momentum in many heavyweights as well mid-cap counters. In a nutshell, the Indian market made a new record of highs along with trading attraction as traders, investors and Foreign participants found more to do to capture this Bull phase of the Indian Equity market," he added.

