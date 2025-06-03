Ola Electric shares tumble 7%; should investors consider exiting?

Shares Ola Electric Mobility Ltd witnesses a sharp drop in Tuesday's trade, sliding 7.04 per cent to hit a low of Rs 49.91. The stock was last seen trading 5.90 per cent lower at Rs 50.52. At this price, it has crashed 48.74 per cent in the last six months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On the earnings front, the pure-play electric vehicle (EV) firm's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 870 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) from Rs 416 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Ola Electric's revenue from operations slumped 59.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY), at Rs 611 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 1,508 crore in the year-ago period.

Market experts advised investors to exit the stock and consider alternative opportunities within the EV sector.

"We've seen a sharp downside in Ola Electric's monthly sales numbers. Investors should consider exiting their positions as the stock may not perform in the near term. Those who want to invest in the EV space should opt for other options available," market expert Raghvendra Singh told Business Today.

Advertisement

"Any company which is not able to exhibit bottomline growth and there are uncertainties until that comes through, you can't have an optimistic outlook," stated Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O'Neil India, adding that he won't bet on Ola Electric at present as there are much better options available.

"Any further sell-off below Rs 45 could disrupt the short-term trend. On the higher end, Rs 52-55 remains a stiff resistance and a breakthrough could only ignite fresh momentum in the comparable period," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of March 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.