Ola Electric shares tumble to fresh lifetime lows: Avoid or accumulate?

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd slipped 0.78 per cent to hit a new all-time low of Rs 40.70 in Thursday's trade. At last check, the stock was down 0.15 per cent at Rs 40.96. At this price, it has crashed 52.50 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

According to Vahan data compiled on July 1, Ola Electric's sales continued their downward trend in June, with the company selling 20,189 units -- a steep 45 per cent decline compared to the same month last year. Its market share also tumbled sharply from 46 per cent in June 2024 to just 19 per cent in June 2025.

On the earnings front, the pure-play electric vehicle (EV) firm's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 870 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) from Rs 416 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Ola Electric's revenue from operations slumped 59.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY), at Rs 611 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 1,508 crore in the year-ago period.

A few market experts suggested that Ola Electric looked weak on charts and the stock is suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "Ola Electric has been in a downtrend and only investors with a high-risk tolerance should consider the stock at this point. In the short- to medium-term, the company faces challenges around profitability and sales. However, existing investors can continue to hold their positions."

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, observed that the stock has recently plunged to its lifetime low, suggesting a bearish stance. "It is advisable to avoid the counter for the time being, until a decisive recovery is seen," he added.

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran noted that the counter looked bearish and appeared oversold on daily charts, with a strong resistance around Rs 44.8. He added that if the stock closes below Rs 40 on a daily basis, it could potentially decline further in the near term.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of March 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.