Onesource Specialty Pharma shares tumble nearly 19%; here's what lies ahead

Shares of Onesource Specialty Pharma Ltd fell sharply on Tuesday, sliding 18.75 per cent to close at Rs 1,164. The steep fall came amid concerns over delayed semaglutide approvals in Canada, which impacted the company's revenues during the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26).

For the quarter under review, Onesource reported revenues of Rs 290.3 crore, marking a decline of 26 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Operating performance also remained under pressure, with EBITDA coming in at Rs 17.3 crore, down 88 per cent YoY. The company attributed the sharp contraction in profitability to lower revenues and a largely fixed cost base.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Neeraj Sharma, CEO & MD at OneSource Specialty, said, "As previously anticipated, this has been a subdued quarter due to delays in customer approvals in Canada that have prolonged the transition from the MSA to the CSA phase. The inherent demand, however, remains intact with order book continuing to trend upwards. In our nascent biologics segment, we continue to witness strong interest, with another global biosimilar player onboarded and the funnel at a historic high."

From a technical standpoint, some analysts remain 'cautious' on the stock in the near term. Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Onesource has plummeted over 34 per cent in the month, and the last couple of weeks have been extremely bearish. The counter has plunged to oversold terrain and with the vertical fall, it is advisable to stay on the sidelines and await stabilisation. On the levels front, Rs 1,240-1,260 seems to be intermediate resistance, followed by the Rs 1,380-1,400 zone. The counter is likely to remain volatile and extreme caution is warranted."

AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, noted, "Onesource Specialty Pharma's stock price is bearish and also oversold on daily charts with next support at Rs 1,013. Investors should buy only if a daily close is above the resistance of Rs 1,321 could lead to an upside target of Rs 1,520 in the near term."

Meanwhile, Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi pointed to a near-term trading range between Rs 1,085 and Rs 1,350, adding that a breakout above Rs 1,350 could improve momentum.