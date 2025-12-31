Orient Technologies shares jump 40% in 2 days; here’s why

sessions. The IT stock touched a high of Rs 464.30 on the BSE during Wednesday’s trade, extending its sharp rally.

The counter was trading 16.34 per cent higher at Rs 458.85 at the last check, building on the 19 per cent gains recorded in the previous session on Tuesday. The aggressive buying comes on the update of the company, fixing the record date for its bonus share issue.

In a filing with exchanges post-market hours on Tuesday, Orient Technologies informed the bourses that it has fixed Monday, January 5, 2026, as the 'record date' to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus issue. The company will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10, meaning shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every ten existing equity shares held by them.

The company further clarified that the deemed date of allotment for these bonus shares will be Tuesday, January 6, 2026, with trading expected to commence on the very next working day, January 7, 2026.

Shareholders had earlier approved the bonus issue, which the management stated reflects the company’s strong balance sheet, sustained performance, and confidence in growth trajectory. The issue will be implemented by capitalising Rs 4.16 crore from the Securities Premium Account.

Following the recent surge, the stock is now trading approximately 56 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 294.25. However, it remains around 32 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 674.30.

Orient Technologies is a Mumbai-based IT solutions provider specialising in cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services.