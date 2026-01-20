Paytm, Eternal, Swiggy: How to trade these 3 buzzing new-age stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week on a muted note and settled lower on Monday on the back of weak global risk appetite after Trump tariff threats. Traders are also cautious over consistent FII outflows. BSE Sensex dropped 324.17 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 83,246.18, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 108.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 25,585.50.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing internet-based stocks like One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), Eternal and Swiggy Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Eternal | Caution | Resistance: Rs 290 | Support: Rs 275

Eternal Ltd is hovering near an important support zone around Rs 275, which remains a decisive level for short-term direction. Despite holding this support so far, momentum indicators continue to paint a cautious picture. Both MACD and Stochastics are in bearish territory, indicating that buying interest is still weak and upside attempts may face selling pressure. In this backdrop, investors are advised to adopt a wait-and-watch approach rather than initiate fresh positions. For any meaningful trend reversal, the stock must register a sustained close above Rs 290, which could open the door for a recovery toward higher resistance levels. On the downside, a decisive close below Rs 275 would weaken the structure further and may drag the stock toward the Rs 265 mark, making risk management crucial for existing holders.



Advertisement

Swiggy | Caution | Resistance: Rs 350 | Support: Rs 320

Swiggy is currently trading below its 9 and 26 DEMA, indicating a bearish undertone in the near-term trend. The stock is now hovering around a previous demand zone of Rs 320–330, which had earlier provided support during the May 2025 period. While this zone may offer temporary stability, momentum indicators continue to remain weak. Both MACD and Stochastics are placed in bearish territory, suggesting that buying interest is still lacking and rallies could face selling pressure. In the current setup, traders should remain cautious and avoid aggressive long positions. A sustained hold above Rs 350 is required to improve the technical structure. On the downside, a break below Rs 320 could invite further weakness and extend the decline toward lower levels in the short term.



Advertisement

One 97 Communications | Book Profits

Paytm is currently consolidating within a broad range of Rs 1,260–1,360, reflecting indecision after a strong up-move. The stock has already delivered an impressive rally of nearly 112 per cent from its March 2025 lows, which increases the probability of distribution at higher levels. The ongoing range-bound action, therefore, appears more like a pause for profit booking rather than a fresh accumulation phase. On the momentum front, daily Stochastics has consistently failed to enter the overbought zone, highlighting a loss of bullish strength. In this context, we continue to maintain a cautious stance on the counter. Investors are advised to book partial profits on rallies and avoid initiating fresh long positions at elevated levels until a clear directional breakout emerges from the current consolidation band.