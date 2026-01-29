Paytm Q3 results preview: Net profit seen in Rs 160-240 crore range; key details

One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) is likely to report net profit in the range of Rs 160-240 crore for the December quarter, led by 17-22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in sales. Ahead of its quarterly results, Paytm was trading 0.91 per cent lower at Rs 1,166.60 apiece.

MOFSL said it expects Paytm’s revenue from operations to grow 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) or 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 2,130 crore. Contribution profit is seen rising 32 per cent YoY or 5 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,270 crore. Contribution margin is expected at 59.6 per cent, with PAT at Rs 235.90 crore, MOFSL said.

JM Financial said Paytm's payments business is expected to grow at a high single-digit level sequentially due to sustained consumption and festive season; though growth will be relatively slower than Q2.

"Under the financial services business, while loan disbursal growth is likely to improve due to festive season, revenue growth will be lower due to reducing DLG loans in the mix. Contribution margin will dip sequentially by 150 bps due to phasing out of DLG revenue. However, flat fixed cost would ensure strong operating leverage leading to Ebitda margin expansion of 80 bps," it said.

JM Financial said Paytm will be PAT-profitable for the quarter. It sees Q3 profit at Rs 224.20 crore. It sees Paytm's Q3 sales at Rs 2,225 crore, up 21.7 per cent YoY.

"We assume 6 per cent QoQ growth in Payments Services revenue and 7.5 per cent QoQ growth in Financial Services and Others and arrive at an overall growth in revenue from operations of 6 per cent QoQ. In the case of adjusted Ebitda, we forecast Payment Processing Charges (PPC) as a proportion of Payments Revenue to be at 55 per cent, a metric that was 54.9 per cent in Q2FY26," said YES Securities.

This brokerage sees Q3 profit at Rs 164 crore. It sees sales rising 19.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,187 crore.