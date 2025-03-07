Paytm shares down 28% year-to-date; here's what analysts have to say

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm's parent) were last seen trading marginally 0.11 per cent higher at Rs 707.15 on Friday. At this price, the stock has slipped 28.40 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

The fintech firm recently informed exchanges that it has received a Rs 611.17 crore show cause notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to alleged contraventions of certain provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

Paytm, in response, insisted there has been no impact of the matter on Paytm's services to its consumers and merchants, adding all of its services are fully operational and secure, as always.

A few analysts largely suggested that Paytm looked 'bearish' on charts. On technical setup, support may be found at Rs 680, followed by Rs 650 and Rs 645 levels. Resistance could be seen above the Rs 730-735 range.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, said, "Immediate resistance for Paytm will be at Rs 735 while major support will be at the Rs 650 zone."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, Near-term support will be at Rs 680 and resistance Rs 735. A decisive move above Rs 735 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 765. The expected trading range will be between Rs 670 and Rs 765 for the short term."

Sebi-registered research analyst AR Ramachandran said, "Paytm is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 730. A daily close below support of Rs 683 could lead to a downward target of Rs 645 in the near term."

On the earnings front, the digital payments firm reported a narrower loss of Rs 208 crore in the December 2024 quarter compared to Rs 222 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Revenue for the quarter fell 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,828 crore from Rs 2,850 crore in the year-ago period.