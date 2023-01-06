scorecardresearch
Paytm, Zomato, PB Fintech, Nykaa: Can Q3 results lift these new-age stocks?

Nykaa may deliver 29 per cent YoY growth in GMV and 26 per cent YoY growth in revenue led by strong growth in fashion and new initiatives, JM Financial said

Paytm may report 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenues at Rs 2,125.70 crore compared with Rs 1,456.10 crore in the year-ago quarter, ICICI Securities said.

With earnings season all set to kick off from Monday, brokerages are out with their quarterly projections for the quarter. Forecasts for a few new-age companies such as One-97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, PB Fintech (Policybazaar) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) suggest improved business momentum for the new-age companies, whose shares were buzzing all through 2022. This is what brokerages said on the four companies:  

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)

JM Financial said the December quarter growth for Nykaa will be led by the festive demand during holiday season, penetration in new channels and newer initiatives (eB2B superstore).

ICICI Securities in a report expects Paytm to report 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenues at Rs 2,125.70 crore compared with Rs 1,456.10 crore in the year-ago quarter. It sees Ebitda loss declining to Rs 488.10 crore from Rs 537.80 crore in September and Rs 787.90 crore in the December quarter last year.

JM Financial expects only 1 per cent QoQ growth in food delivery GOV in the December quarter as it factors in adverse impact of inflationary pressures on discretionary spends, increase in dine-in consumption and discontinuation of Zomato Pro Plus loyalty programme.

On the other hand, Blinkit GOV should at least see low-teens QoQ growth due to improvement in order throughput of dark stores.

"Ex-Blinkit, we expect core business adjusted Ebitda loss  per cent to decline to minus 1.7 per cent versus minus 4 per cent in Q2," it said.

JM Financial expects PB Fintech to deliver 44 per cent growth in insurance premium and 59 per cent YoY growth in loan disbursals while it expects  while it expects the revenue for Paisabazaar to grow at 71  YoY and Policybazaar to grow at 59 per cent due to base effect and continued rise in insurance and credit penetration.

Published on: Jan 06, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 06, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
