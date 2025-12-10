PB Fintech, Federal Bank, Coromandel International: How to trade these buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices extended losses and settled lower on Tuesday as the traders remained cautious ahead of the Fed's policy outcome amid weakening Indian rupee and delayed India-US trade deal. BSE Sensex dropped 436.41 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 84,666.28, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 120.90 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 25,839.65 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Coromandel International, Federal Bank and PB Fintech are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Research at Axis Securities has to say on these stocks for Wednesday's trading session:



PB Fintech | Buy | Target: Rs 2,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,885

Policy Bazaar has decisively surpassed the past 6-8 months 'multiple resistance zone of Rs 1,935-1,945 with the current close, along with rising volume, which shows increased participation on a rally. The daily and weekly "band Bollinger" buy signal shows increased momentum. It is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising averages, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,080-2,200, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,900-1,850 levels.



Advertisement

Coromandel International | Buy | Target: Rs 2,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,280

Coromandel International has experienced a change of trend on the daily charts as it has confirmed higher tops and bottom formation. It is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily and weekly strength indicator, RSI, is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,540-2,600, and its downside support zone is the Rs 2,300-2,250 levels.



Federal Bank | Buy | Target: Rs 275 | Stop Loss: Rs 245

Federal Bank is in a strong uptrend, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms formation. It has also marked an all-time high of Rs 263, which confirms bullish sentiments. High volumes in this rally signify increased participation. It is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising averages, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The weekly and monthly strength indicator, RSI, is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 267-275, and its downside support zone is the Rs 255-250 levels.