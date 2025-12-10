Top stocks in news: Meesho, AEL, Aequs, Tata Power, HUDCO, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Vidya Wires

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday as the cautious sentiments prevailed ahead of the US Fed's policy outcome later today coupled with weakening Indian rupee and delayed India-US trade deal. BSE Sensex declined 436.41 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 84,666.28, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 120.90 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 25,839.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, December 10, 2025:

Meesho: The new-age e-commerce player will make its stock market debut on Wednesday after the company raised a total of Rs 5,421.20 crore between December 03-05. The issue was sold in the range of Rs 105-111 apiece, with a lot size of 135 shares, which was overall subscribed over 79 times, getting bids for Rs 2.43 lakh crore.

Aequs: The diversified defence player will also kick-off its innings at Dalal Street on Wednesday after it raised Rs 981.21 crore, by selling its shares in the range of Rs 118-124 per share with a lot size of 120 apeice. The issue was sold during December 03-05, which was overall subscribed more than 101 times, getting bids nearly Rs 53,000 crore.

Vidya Wires: The Gujarat-based diversified wire manufacturer shall also get listed at Dalal Street on Wednesday. The company raised Rs 300.01 crore between December 03-05 by selling its shares between Rs 48-52 apiece, with lot size of 288 shares. The issue was overall subscribed nearly 27 times during the three-day bidding process.

Adani Green Energy: French entity TotalEnergies is likely to offload a 1.5 per cent stake in the Adani Group firm through a block deal. The proposed transaction involves the sale of approximately 2.47 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 970 per share, translating into a deal size of nearly Rs 2,400 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The Rs 25,000 crore rights issue of Adani Group's flagship company will close for subscription on Wednesday, December 10. The issue, which opened for subscription on November 25, has been subscribed 91 per cent so far.

Tata Power: The Tata Group's utility arm announced the commissioning of the 400 kV Koteshwar–Rishikesh transmission line, strengthening North India’s Grid with 1,000 MW of clean hydropower. The transmission line will enable the evacuation of 1,000 MW of hydropower from the Tehri–Koteshwar generation complex in Uttarakhand to multiple northern states and UTs.

Zydus Lifesciences: The drug maker's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, United Arab Emirates, has entered into a strategic partnership with Formycon AG for the exclusive licensing and supply of FYB206, a biosimilar of Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in the United States and Canada.

Swiggy: Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise Rs 10,000 crore, just a year after its market debut. Swiggy has fixed a floor price of Rs 390.51, a 2 per cent discount from its previous close and slightly above its IPO price of Rs 390 apiece.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation: The state-owned NBFC's bond allotment committee is scheduled to meet on December 12 to approve the issue and allotment of unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible and non-cumulative debentures of face value Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore on a private placement basis.

National Aluminium: The state-run metal has approved awarding the mine developer–operator contract for the Pottangi bauxite mines to Dilip Buildcon, the L1 bidder. The 25-year contract sets base mining charges at Rs 423 per tonne.

Manappuram Finance: The gold loan player has announced two additions to its senior leadership team with the appointments of Sanjay Nambiar as Group General Counsel and Ashish N Chandak as Group Chief Compliance Officer (Group CCO). Both appointments are effective immediately.

AU Small Finance Bank: The private lender has received approval from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, to increase the foreign investment limit in the bank from 49 per cent to the maximum permissible limit of 74 per cent of its paid-up capital.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The toll road player and its sponsored InvITs- IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund-reported a 16 per cent YoY rise in aggregate toll revenue for November 2025, delivering another month of steady growth. The three entities together collected Rs 716 crore in November 2025.

PG Electroplast: The consumer durables player has received a written response from the HDFC Securities (HSL), stating that upon subsequent review by their team during which it has noticed certain unintentional glitches in its article, which was taken down by HSL from HDFC SKY Platform. HSL has offered sincere apologies to PGEL and its stakeholders for the inconvenience caused.

Graphite India: The electrode company has signed an exclusive distribution and commercial partnership agreement with Kivoro to bring Kivoro’s next-generation graphene-based Heat Transfer Additive (HTA) technology to the Indian corrugated paperboard industry.

Godrej Agrovet: The agri-business firm will invest over Rs 10,000 crore in Telangana across its businesses. As part of this, subsidiary Creamline Dairy Products (Godrej Jersey) signed an MoU at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 to invest Rs 150 crore in a new 40-acre dairy processing facility.

Anupam Rasayan India: The specialty chemical player has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent equity stake in Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Corporation, a US-based specialty chemicals company, for $150 million. This acquisition will be EPS-accretive for Anupam.

Highway Infrastructure: The civil infra player has secured a Rs 328.78 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to operate and collect tolls at the Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet–Vijayawada stretch of National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh.

SEPC: The engineering solutions provider's joint venture with Furlong has received a letter of award valued at Rs 86 crore for an aviation infrastructure project at Bihta Airport, Patna. The contract has been awarded by JSC IA Vozrozhdenie India Private Ltd for the development of a new civil enclave.

GPT Infraprojects: The civil infra player has been declared the lowest bidder for a Rs 199.17 crore contract from North Eastern Railway to construct substructures and fabricate the superstructure for two major bridges over the Rapti river. The order covers Bridge Nos. 247 and 287, each measuring 10x61 metres with double D-type well foundations.

Solarworld Energy Solutions: The solar energy solutions has signed a Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for the development of a 200 MW/400 MWh Battery Energy Storage System in Gujarat.