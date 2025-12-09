Tata Motors PV, Tata Chemicals, Trent: Tata Group stocks trading near 52-week lows, time to buy?

Shares of Tata Group such as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Chemicals and Trent are trading near their 52-week lows, signalling rising selling interest on the counters. Tata Motors PV shares fell to their 52-week low of Rs 335.30 on April 7, 2025. In the current session, the Tata Motors PV stock was trading at Rs 348.30, rising 0.06% on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.28 lakh crore.

Shares of Tata Group's retail giant Trent were trading 0.18% lower at Rs 4083.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.45 lakh crore. The retail stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 3986.40 on BSE.

Shares of Tata Chemicals were trading at Rs 755.25, also approaching their 52-week low on BSE today. Tata Chemicals market cap stood at Rs 19,234 crore.

The correction in these Tata Group stocks is in line with other sectoral stocks impacted by subdued quarterly earnings, a fall in discretionary spending by global clients, geopolitical tensions, and continous selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

On the other hand, Tata Motors PV shares have lost 32% from their 52 week high of Rs 508 reached a year ago.

Trent stock too has fallen 45% from the 52 week high of Rs 7490 reached on January 3 ,2025. Another Tata Group stock Tata Chemicals too slipped 34% from the 52 week high of Rs 1139 reached on December 11, 2024.

Trent

Aakash Shah, Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Trent is currently trading near Rs 4083, continuing its corrective phase after a strong multi-year rally. The weekly chart shows a clear lower-high, lower-low structure, indicating persistent selling pressure. The stock is trading below all major EMAs which are sharply sloping downward, confirming that the medium- to long-term trend remains bearish. Despite minor attempts at stabilization, no strong bullish reversal pattern has formed yet. Trent is now approaching a crucial support zone around Rs 3950–3900, close to the 200-week EMA in weekly charts, where sellers appear to be losing some momentum. A sustained hold above this level could trigger a short-term bounce, while any breakdown may extend the weakness further. On the upside, the zone between Rs 4400–4500 is likely to act as major resistance due to the cluster of declining EMAs".

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is seen at Rs 3,900, while resistance is placed at Rs 4,200. A decisive move above Rs 4,200 may trigger further upside toward Rs 4,400. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 3,900 and Rs 4,400.

Tata Chemicals

Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "Tata Chemicals is currently trading near Rs 755, extending its steep corrective phase after several weeks of sustained selling pressure. The price structure clearly reflects weakness, with the stock forming consistent lower highs and lower lows, highlighting strong bearish momentum. It continues to trade well below all key EMAs and the downward slope of these averages confirms that sellers remain firmly in control. The stock has been unable to reclaim even the shorter EMAs, indicating a lack of buying strength and continued caution among market participants."

"Recent candles show persistent downside pressure as the stock approaches a crucial support zone around Rs 740–725, an area that has historically acted as a demand zone. Although volumes have picked up slightly, there are no signs of a strong bullish reversal yet. Immediate support lies at 725, while any rebound will face resistance near Rs 800–820. A cautious, well-managed long setup may be considered," added Shah.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is seen at Rs 745, while resistance is placed at Rs 790. A decisive move above Rs 790 may trigger further upside toward Rs 800. The expected short-term trading range is between ?745 and ?800.

Tata Motors PV

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is seen at Rs 340, while resistance is placed at Rs 365. A decisive move above Rs 365 may trigger further upside toward Rs 380. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 340 and Rs 380.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The stock remains firmly in a downtrend, consistently forming lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained bearish sentiment. It is trading below all major EMAs (20, 50, 100, and 200), which confirms weakness across all timeframes. The RSI stands at 26.58, reflecting strong selling pressure and positioning the stock near oversold territory. Currently trading around 346, the next immediate support lies at 325, while the nearest resistance levels are 380 and a major resistance at 445. Given the prevailing negative structure and lack of reversal signals, it is advisable to avoid fresh entries until the trend shows meaningful improvement."