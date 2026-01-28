PC Jeweller shares in focus on strong Q3 earnings, debt reduction; more details 

Shares of PC Jeweller are in focus today after the jewellery firm reported a strong set of earnings for the December 2025 quarter led by robust festive and wedding-season demand. Net profit rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 190 crore in Q3 compared with Rs 145 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue from operations rose 37% year-on-year to Rs 875 crore in Q3 against Rs 639 crore a year ago. The strong topline growth supported EBITDA, which rose nearly 80% year-on-year to Rs 201.3 crore from Rs 112 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA margins rose sharply to 23% in Q3 from 17.5% a year ago, reflecting better cost efficiencies and higher operating scale. Profit before tax caem at Rs 189 crore in Q3 compared with Rs 146 crore in Q3FY25.

The company said it has pared outstanding debt by around 68% since the execution of its settlement agreement with banks in September 2024. It expects to realise the remaining funds from the conversion of preferential warrants by March 2026, which it said would fully cover residual bank debt.

