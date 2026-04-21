Persistent Systems Q4 earnings: IT services firm Persistent Systems on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 529 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, rising 33.7 per cent compared to the year-ago period. The company reported a net profit of Rs 395.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Revenue from operations in Q4 stood at Rs 4,055.9 crore, clocking a growth of 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Revenue climbed 7.48% on a quarter on quarter basis.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came at Rs 659.1 crore, reflecting a 30.5 per cent rise on a year on year basis.

"The Board of Directors also declared a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share on the face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2025-26. This translates to Rs 40 per share for FY26 compared to Rs 35 per share for FY25. The Final Dividend recommended by the Board is subject to approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said the firm.

"The Book Closure and Record date for the purpose of payment of the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26 will be determined later and will be informed separately," said the firm.

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CMD on earnings

Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent said: “Our approach has consistently been to build capabilities ahead of demand. Over the past 36 years, we have invested in strengthening our engineering depth and data foundations, which are now finding greater application as AI adoption scales across enterprises. These investments are leading to deeper client relationships and a more meaningful role in how our clients are reshaping their businesses in the context of AI. We will continue to build and adapt our capabilities as the market evolves, with the same long-term discipline.”

Client Wins and Outcomes

The order booking for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, was $600.8 million in Total

Contract Value (TCV) and $445.1 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

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Earnings were announced after market hours today. The IT stock closed 0.88% higher at Rs 5369 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 84,695 crore.