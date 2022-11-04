P&G Hygiene , TCI Express & Kewal Kiran to go ex-dividend; 3 Nifty results today

Five stocks namely TCI Express, Allsec Technologies, Crisil, Kewal Kiran Clothing and P&G Hygiene & Heath Care will go ex-dividend today. Shares of Transwarranty Finance will go ex-rights.

P&G Hygiene will go ex-dividend today. The company board had approved a final dividend of Rs 65 per share. The record date for the same is November 8 and the dividend will be paid on December 15.

TCI Express will go ex-dividend today. The company board had approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. The record date for the same is November 8.

Allsec Technologies had announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share. The scrip will go ex-dividend today and the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders from November 27 onwards.

Crisil will go ex-dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of RS 10 per share. The record date for the same is November 4. The dividend amount will be paid on November 18.

Kewal Kiran will go ex-dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of RS 3 per share.

Capri Global Capital board will meet today to consider a rights issue proposal. Boards of Jagran Prakashan and Orbit Exports will consider share buyback proposals. The board of Viji Finance wll consider a rights issue proposal.

Shares of Transwarranty Finance will trade ex-rights today. The issue of 2,44,60,568 shares will open on November 15 and close on November 29

Three Nifty constituents Titan Company, Cipla, Britannia Industries are among dozen of companies that are scheduled to report their September quarter results later in the day. Others included InterGlobe Aviation, Marico, GAIL, TVS Motor, IDFC First Bank, Gillette India and Escorts Kubota, among others.

Also Read: Laurus Labs, Coforge, Dabur India to go ex-dividend; stock split, buyback & more

Also Read: Atul, Happiest Minds go ex-dividend; Triveni Turbine buyback, CL Educate bonus & more