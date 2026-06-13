Physicswallah, Meesho, Belrise, MOFSL: 10 fresh stock ideas with upto 63% upside potential

Select stocks including Yash Highvolatage, Pearl Global Industries, CemIndia Projects, Gabriel India, Belrise Industries, Meesho, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Phyiscwallah, Ajmera Realty & Infra and Monolithisch India have seen fresh interest from the various brokerage firms, who have recently initiated their coverage on these companies.

The host of brokerages, both domestic and global, including Choice Institutional Equities, PL Capital, Centrum Broking, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, HSBC, Jefferies, UBS, DAM Capital and Emkay Global Financial Services. All stocks have positive ratings on them with an upside potential of up to 63 per cent. Here's what brokerage firms have said on these stocks:

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Choice Institutional Equities on Monolithisch India

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 960 | Upside Potential: 39%

With a strong presence in Eastern India, which houses most of the country’s IF steel capacity, Monolithisch is positioned to benefit from this structural demand growth. Unlike steel producers, whose earnings are influenced by commodity price movements, its growth is primarily driven by steel production volumes, providing a relatively visible and recurring demand outlook, said Choice.

"Potential migration to the main board, geographical expansion beyond Eastern India and opportunities for backward integration provide additional optionality beyond our forecasts. We apply a 22 times multiple to FY28E consolidated Ebitda of Rs 92.6 crore to arrive at an EV of Rs 2,037.4 crore. We derive a target price of Rs 960 per share and initiate coverage with a 'buy' rating," it added.

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Emkay Global Financial Services on Ajmera Realty & Infra

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 175 | Upside Potential: 45%

"We initiate coverage on Ajmera Realty & Infra India, which is a Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)-based real estate developer with select presence in Bengaluru. The company saw a turnaround in operational performance post-Covid, with FY21-26 pre-sales CAGR of 24 per cent, supported by an upcycle in the real-estate market and uptick in its project launches," said Emkay Global.

"We see meaningful value unlocking over the medium term, backed by significant development potential of its two key legacy land parcels—in Kanjurmarg and Wadala. Further, Ajmera Realty is expanding its portfolio via business development beyond the existing project pipeline and land bank. We expect FY27E/28E pre-sales at Rs 2,200 /2,700 crore, respectively," it said with 'buy' and target price of Rs 175.

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DAM Capital on Phyiscwallah

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 140 | Upside Potential: 31%

PhysicsWallah began as a free YouTube physics channel in 2014. Twelve years on, it is India's largest full-stack education platform, now expanded to 16 categories with meaningful scale online, 300+ centres offline, and a 142 million subscriber acquisition engine no peer has replicated. It is the one Indian ed-tech story where scale did not come at the P&L's expense, said DAM Capital.

"We expect 24 per cent and 71 per cent revenue and EBITDA CAGR over FY26-28E, driven by near-zero-cost category expansion online, maturing Vidyapeeth cohorts offline, and operating leverage from a 2,500-strong centralized content and faculty base serving both channels. Online is 50 per cent of FY26 revenue, offline 45 per cent. PW is the only major Indian ed-tech player to approach profitability," it said with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 140.



UBS on Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,150 | Upside Potential: 30%

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) is a diversified Indian financial services group with businesses, well positioned to capitalise on India's structural financialization. Industry tailwinds remain robust and forecast mutual funds' AUM to grow at an 18 per cent CAGR by FY30E, with a 20 per cent-plus CAGR (FY30E) for HNI wealth and alternatives., said UBS

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"The firm is transitioning to an AUM-led growth linked to client assets rather than transaction volumes. For FY26-29E, we expect AUM to expand at a 21 per cent CAGR, driving a 19 per cent revenue CAGR. We believe the market underappreciated MOFSL's shift to higher quality, recurring wealth and distribution earnings, reducing broking cyclicality and driving a 22 per cent earnings CAGR over FY26-29E," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 1,150.



Jefferies on Meesho

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 225 | Upside Potential: 35%

Meesho is building a scale-led value commerce platform anchored in affordability, discovery, & logistics efficiency. A loyal user base, supported by a deep MSME supply network, is driving a strong flywheel. A growth-led approach should keep monetisation back-ended, with take rates expanding over time, said Jefferies.

"We forecast 25 per cent NMV CAGR & 3 per cent adjusted Ebitda margin by FY30. Balance sheet is net cash with negative working capital, supporting capital-efficient growth," it added and initiated coverage with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 225. It has cited high CoD, logistics disruption, and regulatory and macro headwinds.



HSBC on Belrise Industries

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 270 | Upside Potential: 18%

Belrise is merging its two group companies Badve Autocomps and Eximius Infra Tech to streamline its corporate structure at the promoter level and reduce related-party transactions. Its manufacturing revenue grew to Rs 11,400 crore by FY29e at a 14 per cent CAGR, with revenue CAGRs of 11 per cent in 2Ws, 29 per cent in PVs and 19 per cent in CVs, HSBC said in its maiden report on it.

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"We expect its EBITDA margin to remain range bound between 12-13 per cent, while its PAT should grow to Rs 960 crore over by FY29 at a 24 per cent CAGR. The proposed Rs 2,000 crore QIP, if approved, should provide adequate headroom for capacity expansion and inorganic growth," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 270.



Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Gabriel India

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,266 | Upside Potential: 22%

Gabriel India has, for nearly six decades, operated as a single-product suspension player, which inherently constrained its scalability. it is undergoing a structural transformation into a diversified mobility platform with a significantly larger growth runway. The management has adopted a more aggressive stance with plans to launch at least one new product annually, said Motilal Oswal.

"While the Anand Group has historically diversified across multiple verticals through global partnerships, much of this value remained outside Gabriel. This is now changing, with Gabriel being positioned as the primary growth vehicle for the group, as evidenced by the recent restructuring initiatives and JVs being routed through the listed entity," it said with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 1,266.



Centrum Broking on CemIndia Projects

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,328 | Upside Potential: 18%

CemIndia is uniquely positioned to capitalize on India’s multi-year infrastructure boom across marine & ports, urban infra, highways, tunneling, water and wastewater, pump storage, and data center sectors, backed by the union budget 2026-27’s record Rs 12.2 lakh crore capex allocation and supportive policies like PM Gati Shakti and the National Infrastructure Pipeline, said Centrum Broking.

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Strong order backlog of Rs 24,550 crore, healthy tender pipeline of Rs 70,000-80,000 crore, and sustained execution momentum are expected to drive revenue at robust 31 per cent CAGR over FY26-28E. The strategic acquisition of a 67.5 per cent stake by the Adani Group in May 2025 serves as a key structural re-rating catalyst, positioning CEMPRO as a preferred civil contractor for India’s leading infrastructure conglomerate," it added with 'buy' and a target price of Rs 1,328.



PL Capital on Pearl Global Industries

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,070 | Upside Potential: 27%

Pearl Global is a global manufacturer and exporter of ready-made garments, counting several leading fashion brands among its clients. The company is on a clear growth path driven by diversified geographic presence; timely and strategic expansion of its manufacturing capabilities; favorable global trade dynamics; and efficiency gains arising from cost optimization and other sustainability initiatives, said PL Capital.

"It targets to increase the capacity by 50 per cent or more compared to FY24, to reach 120-130 million pieces by FY28. Revenue, ebitda and PAT to grow at 12 per cent, 22 per cent and 25 per cent CAGR over FY26-28E primarily driven by the capacity addition, and improved utilization over volume-driven revenue growth, improving margin profile and superior capital returns relative to close peers," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 2,070.



Choice Institutional Equities on Yash Highvolatage

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,200 | Upside Potential: 63%

Yash Highvolatage is structurally positioned to benefit from India’s largest-ever power infrastructure buildout. The National Electricity Plan (NEP-II) targets addition of 1,274 GVA of transformation capacity and 191,474 circuit kilometres of transmission lines by FY32, supported by aggregate T&D investments of over Rs lakh crore.

"A significant portion of this capex is directed towards expansion of the 220 kV and above transmission network. Every power transformer deployed across this network requires minimum 7 bushings, creating a direct demand linkage for transformer bushings. Yash is a pure-play transformer bushing manufacturer with capabilities across both RIP and OIP bushings, and holds vendor approvals from NTPC, PGCIL and BHEL," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 1,200.