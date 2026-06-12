Up 55% in 6 months: This small-cap stock attracts stake buying from Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal

Shares of small-cap company GNG Electronics Ltd jumped on Friday after the recently listed refurbished electronics player witnessed a sizeable block deal worth around Rs 175 crore.

The stock rose as much as 8.81 per cent to hit a high of Rs 455 on BSE. It was later trading 3.19 per cent higher at Rs 431.50. At this price, the counter has gained 54.85 per cent over the past six months.

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According to exchange data, promoter Vidhi S Khandelwal sold 44.87 lakh shares of GNG Electronics at Rs 390 per share through a block deal on Thursday. The transaction was valued at approximately Rs 175 crore.

Among the buyers, Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series II acquired 6.41 lakh shares. Other participants included Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and Trust Mutual Fund.

Global investment firm Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio also purchased shares in the transaction.

In addition, Mobius Investment Trust Plc and MCP Emerging Markets Fund LP bought stakes in the company, indicating interest from both domestic and overseas investors.

Brokerage view

Recently, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) initiated coverage on GNG Electronics with a positive outlook, citing the company's leadership position in the global refurbished electronics industry and its growth prospects.

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Looking ahead, the brokerage expects the company to deliver a 26 per cent revenue CAGR, 31 per cent EBITDA CAGR and 36 per cent PAT CAGR over FY26-FY28.

"We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a TP (target price) of Rs 635, premised on ~30x FY28E EPS (~22x EV/EBITDA)," it further stated.

GNG Electronics operates in the refurbished electronics segment and has drawn investor attention since its market debut, with the latest institutional buying adding to optimism around the company's long-term growth trajectory.