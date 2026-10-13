PNB Gilts shares jump 12% as firm returns to black in Q2

PNB Gilts reported a profit before tax of Rs 60.24 crore for Q2 FY27, against a loss before tax of Rs 53.24 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income stood at Rs 436.59 crore, compared with Rs 443.49 crore a year earlier, while total expenses declined to Rs 376.53 crore from Rs 497.29 crore.

A key factor behind the turnaround was the sharp reduction in losses on fair value changes. The company reported a net loss on fair value changes of Rs 17.71 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 140.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement in this line item helped offset the slight decline in total income.

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For the half year ended September 30, 2026, PNB Gilts reported a net profit of Rs 125.53 crore, compared with Rs 114.72 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax rose to Rs 168.50 crore from Rs 159.77 crore, while total income increased to Rs 873.60 crore from Rs 866.83 crore.

The company's earnings per share stood at Rs 2.49 for the September quarter, compared with a loss per share of Rs 2.52 in the year-ago quarter. For the first half of FY27, earnings per share came in at Rs 6.98, against Rs 6.37 a year earlier.