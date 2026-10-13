Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
PNB Gilts shares jump 12% as firm returns to black in Q2

PNB Gilts shares jump 12% as firm returns to black in Q2

PNBGILTS75.24(6.41%)

PNB Gilts reported a profit before tax of Rs 60.24 crore for Q2 FY27, against a loss before tax of Rs 53.24 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 3:37 PM IST
PNB Gilts shares jump 12% as firm returns to black in Q2 PNB Gilts opened at Rs 70.91 and touched a high of Rs 79.15 on Tuesday, rising 12.17% from its previous close of Rs 70.56.

PNB Gilts Ltd shares jumped 12% in Tuesday's trade after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 44.84 crore for the September quarter of FY27 compared with a net loss of Rs 45.35 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement came as the company's trading-related losses narrowed sharply from the year-ago period.

Advertisement

The stock opened at Rs 70.91 and touched a high of Rs 79.15 on Tuesday, rising 12.17% from its previous close of Rs 70.56.

PNB Gilts reported a profit before tax of Rs 60.24 crore for Q2 FY27, against a loss before tax of Rs 53.24 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income stood at Rs 436.59 crore, compared with Rs 443.49 crore a year earlier, while total expenses declined to Rs 376.53 crore from Rs 497.29 crore.

A key factor behind the turnaround was the sharp reduction in losses on fair value changes. The company reported a net loss on fair value changes of Rs 17.71 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 140.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement in this line item helped offset the slight decline in total income.

Advertisement

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, PNB Gilts reported a net profit of Rs 125.53 crore, compared with Rs 114.72 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax rose to Rs 168.50 crore from Rs 159.77 crore, while total income increased to Rs 873.60 crore from Rs 866.83 crore.

The company's earnings per share stood at Rs 2.49 for the September quarter, compared with a loss per share of Rs 2.52 in the year-ago quarter. For the first half of FY27, earnings per share came in at Rs 6.98, against Rs 6.37 a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more