Hyundai's new Tucson packs a 17-inch display, AI assistant and up to 81 km electric range

The all-new BAYON is Hyundai’s latest B-segment SUV, positioned as a more confident, connected and comfortable compact model. Hyundai says it gets a longer wheelbase, increased rear legroom, class-leading head and shoulder room, and 440 litres of luggage capacity.

Inside, the BAYON offers available dual 12.3-inch curved displays, Hyundai Digital Key 2, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and comfort features such as heated and ventilated front seats, reclining rear seats and rear ventilation.

It launches with 1.0 T-GDI petrol engines in 90 PS and 115 PS options. A 1.6 HEV hybrid, projected at 138 PS and CO2 emissions from 102 g/km, will join the line-up in 2027.

“The all-new BAYON is much more than an update,” said Xavier Martinet, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe. “We have strengthened its SUV character with a bolder design, more space, more comfort and technologies that customers would normally expect from larger vehicles.”

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TUCSON Arrives in Europe

Hyundai also presented the all-new TUCSON for Europe, alongside the globally unveiled TUCSON N Line. The C-segment SUV features Hyundai’s Pleos Connect infotainment system, a display of up to 17 inches, and the Gleo AI voice assistant.

The hybrid TUCSON produces 245 PS and 380 Nm, while the plug-in hybrid delivers 292 PS and an estimated electric-only range of up to 81 km. Hyundai also claims best-in-class 695 litres of boot space and a towing capacity of up to 1,910 kg for the hybrid.

“Renewing an icon is never easy,” Martinet said. “We challenged ourselves to move TUCSON forward in every area that matters to customers, from design and comfort to technology and efficiency.”

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Brand Push Beyond Cars

Hyundai’s Paris stand also features the all-electric STARIA Cargo, which offers up to 450 km WLTP range, 1,040 kg payload and 10–80 per cent charging in 20 minutes through its 800-volt architecture.

The company highlighted its new multi-year role as Official Automotive Partner of the UEFA Champions League, running from the 2026/27 season through 2030/31. It also said it will explore expanding its autonomous-mobility partnership with Waymo to international markets.

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“Hyundai has been selling cars in Europe for nearly 50 years,” said José Muñoz, President and Global CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “Today, almost 80 percent of what we sell in Europe is built in Europe, and by 2030 we will have invested close to €3 billion here as we continue to localise."