PNB Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 13%, asset quality improves

PNB Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 13%, asset quality improves

PNB Q3 earnings: GNPA ratio slipped by 90 bps to 3.19% in Q3 from 4.09% on Y-o-Y basis.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 19, 2026 4:26 PM IST
PNB Q3 earnings

State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported a 13% Y-o-Y growth in net profit for the December 2025 quarter. Net Profit for Q3 rose to Rs 5100 crore against Rs 4508 crore in the year ago quarter. Return on Assets (RoA) improved to 1.06% in Q3 FY’26 from 1.03% in Q3 FY’25. GNPA ratio slipped by 90 bps to 3.19% in Q3 from 4.09% on Y-o-Y basis. Similarly, NNPA ratio improved by 9 bps on Y-o-Y basis to 0.32% in the December 2025 quarter from 0.41% as on December 2024 quarter.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) declined by Rs 6,100 crore to Rs 39,314 crore in the December 2025 quarter from Rs 45,414 crore as on December 2024 quarter.

Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) slipped by Rs 603 Crore to Rs 3,834 crore in Q3 from Rs 4,437 crore in the December 2024 quarter.  Book value per share rose to Rs 114.09 in Q3 FY’26 from Rs 102.02 in Q3FY’25, a Y-o-Y growth of 11.83%. Earnings per share climbed to Rs 4.44 in Q3 FY’26 from Rs 3.92 in Q3 FY’25, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 13.27%.

Non-interest income rose 47.2% in Q3 FY’26 to Rs 5,022 Crore on YoY basis. Operating expenses for Q3 FY’26 came at Rs 8,074 Crore, rising 3.2% on a YoY basis.

However, net interest income slipped 4.5% to Rs 10,533 crore in the last quarter against Rs 11.032 crore on a year on year basis. 

The PNB stock ended 3.25% higher at Rs 128.05 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 132.25. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 19, 2026 4:11 PM IST
