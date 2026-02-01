Rs 40,000 cr boost! Dixon Tech, Kaynes, Syrma SGS, Amber shares jump up to 7%; here's why

Union Budget 2026: Shares of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL), Avalon Technologies and Cyient DLM soared up to 7 per cent in Sunday's trade, as the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased outlay for electronics component manufacturing to Rs 40,000 crore. This met market expectations. The move is seen strengthening the local component production.

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To recall, the scheme was launched in April 2025 with an outlay of Rs 22,919 crore. It already has investment commitments at double the target. The FM proposed to increase the outlay to Rs 40,000 crore to capitalise on the momentum. Besides, the FM said the government will launch ISM 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, develop full-stack Indian IP, and strengthen supply chains. "We will also focus on industry-led research and training centres to develop technology and skilled workforce," she said.

Among EMS stocks, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd soared 6.7 per cent to Rs 812.10. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd climbed 5.4 per cent to hit a high of Rs 11,008.85. Kaynes Technology India shares were trading 3.6 per cent higher at Rs 3,601.40. Amber Enterprises India Ltd gained 4.55 per cent to Rs 5,978. PG Electroplast Ltd was up 2.59 per cent at Rs 561.75. Avalon Technologies Ltd added 3.6 per cent to Rs 888.30. Cyient DLM Ltd rose 1.04 per cent to Rs 379.70.

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"The increased Rs 40,000 crore outlay for the semiconductor mission, coupled with industry-led research and training centres, significantly strengthens India’s ambition to build a self-reliant chip ecosystem while reducing structural dependence on China for critical semiconductor supplies. The enhanced fiscal support improves project viability, lowers entry costs, and boosts global competitiveness for domestic manufacturers, while accelerating innovation in chip design and advanced manufacturing. This creates a favourable environment for companies such as Kaynes Technology India Limited, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, and Tata Electronics Private Limited, as they scale fabrication and advanced electronics capabilities," said Divyam Mour, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

EMS players looking to backward integrate into semiconductors stand to benefit through higher value capture and long-term earnings visibility, he noted.

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Over the past three months, Kaynes Technology shares have slumped 48.87 per cent, while Dixon Technologies has declined 33.26 per cent over the same period. Amber Enterprises has fallen 29.29 per cent, while Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is down 7.53 per cent.