Powerica, Amir Chand list on discount at D-st; Sai Parenteral's makes debut at premium

Three companies, namely- Powerica, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Sai Parenteral's- made their Dalal Street debut on Thursday, April 2 and all the latest debutants were listed opposite to their expectations. All the three issues were open for subscription between March 24 and March 27 for the investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Powerica, the biggest issue among the trio, was listed at a discount of 7.34 per cent, against the issue of Rs 395, at Rs 366 on NSE. Similarly, it settled at Rs 375 on BSE, at a discount of 5.06 per cent compared to the given issue price. Investors made a loss of Rs 1,073 each lot as of the listing price. It was commanding a premium of Rs 10 per share in the grey market ahead of listing.

Power solutions player, Powerica, raised a total of Rs 1,100 crore via its IPO. The issue was sold for Rs 395 apiece with a lot size of 37 equity shares and was overall subscribed 1.45 times during the bidding period. ICICI Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management and IIFL Capital Services were the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Advertisement

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), the most subscribed issue among the three, also listed on discount. It was listed at Rs 195 on BSE, a discount of 8.02 per cent against the issue price of Rs 212. The stock was listed at a discount of 5.66 per cent against the issue price at Rs 200 on NSE. Ahead of its debut, it was commanding a GMP of Rs 5-6 apeice.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) isa the rice exporter with 'Aeroplane' brand raised Rs 440 crore via IPO and the issue saw an overall bidding for 3.23 times. Its shares were sold for Rs 212 apiece with a lot size of 70 equity shares. Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services were the book running lead managers and Kfin Technologies was the registrar.

Advertisement

Pharma player Sai Parenteral's was the only exception, which was listed at premium. The stock was listed at Rs 405 on BSE, a premium of 3.95 per cent against the issue price of Rs 392. It was listed at a premium of 2.04 per cent at Rs 400 on NSE. Ahead of debut, it was commanding negligible premium in the grey market.

Sai Parenteral's, raised a total of Rs 409 crore via IPO, was overall subscribed 1.05 times. The Pharma player sold its shares for Rs 395 apeice with a lot size of 37 shares. Arihant Capital Markets was the sole book running lead manager and Bigshare Services served as the registrar of the issue.