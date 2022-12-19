scorecardresearch
Praj Ind shares rally on cut in GST rate on ethanol. PL sees stock at Rs 520

Praj Industries is currently trading at PE of 31.6 times its FY23, 21.9 times its FY24 and 20.9 times its FY25 EPS, said Prabhudas Lilladher. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on stock with a target of Rs 520 per share

Praj Industries is engaged in the field of bio-based technologies and engineering. It is a supplier of ethanol plants and offers sustainable solutions for bioenergy, high purity water and critical process equipment Praj Industries is engaged in the field of bio-based technologies and engineering. It is a supplier of ethanol plants and offers sustainable solutions for bioenergy, high purity water and critical process equipment

Shares of Praj Industries jumped 6 per cent in Friday's trade after the government cut the GST rate on ethanol meant for blending to 5 per cent.

Following the development, the scrip rose 5.60 per cent to hit a high of Rs 391.40 on BSE.

Published on: Dec 19, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 19, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
