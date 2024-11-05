Premier Energies shares jumped 9% today; can stock revisit record high level?

Premier Energies Ltd shares on Tuesday surged 10.27 per cent to hit an intraday high value of Rs 1,184.10. The stock eventually settled 8.72 per cent higher at Rs 1,167.50. However, it has slipped 7.70 per cent from an all-time high of Rs 1,264.90, a level seen on September 10, 2024.

The solar equipment maker recently said it has "received and accepted multiple orders aggregating to Rs 560 crore from two large independent power producers (IPPs) and others." These orders include Rs 513 crore for solar modules and Rs 47 crore for solar cells, it added.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said the stock has been attracting investor attention following 'multiple' order wins. "Market participants should wait and monitor the company's quarterly results. Post-results, one can consider buying it with a medium- to long-term view," he also said. The company is scheduled to announce its September 2024 (Q2 FY25) earnings on November 8 (Friday).

Technically, the counter looked 'bullish' on charts and may see upside targets of up to Rs 1,466. On the lower end, support could be seen at Rs 1,061.

Ameya Ranadive, CMT CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst at StoxBox, said, "Premier Energies has exhibited a robust performance since its listing on September 3, 2024, when it debuted on NSE at Rs 990 per share, a remarkable 120 per cent above its issue price of Rs 450. Following this strong opening, the stock has been in a steady consolidation phase within a range of Rs 950 to Rs 1,150 over the past two months, showing resilience and stability. Currently, a key level to watch is Rs 1,175. If the stock holds above this threshold for a sustained period, it could pave the way for further gains, with targets in the Rs 1,320–1,400 range in the coming months."

Ranadive also mentioned that the Rs 1,150 level is essential to maintain and a failure to hold above this could lead to a slowdown in momentum but a sustained break past this range could support its upward journey.

Sebi-registered research analyst AR Ramachandran said, "Premier Energies stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 1,061. A daily close above resistance of Rs 1,267 could lead to an upside target of Rs 1,466 in the near term."

The stock saw high trading volume on BSE today as around 3.32 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 1.21 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 37.93 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 52,627.91 crore.

Incorporated in April 1995, Premier Energies manufactures integrated solar cells and solar panels. Its product portfolio includes cell, solar modules, bifacial modules, EPC solutions and O&M solutions. It has five manufacturing units, all of which are situated in Hyderabad, Telangana.