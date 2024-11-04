Vodafone Idea shares dived 7% today; here's what investors should do

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) shares slumped 6.98 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 7.86 on Monday. The stock eventually settled 6.63 per cent lower at Rs 7.89. At this price, it has declined 19.49 per cent in the past one month and 53.56 per cent in 2024 so far.

Related Articles

The telecom operator is scheduled to announce its September 2024 (Q2 FY25) results on November 13, 2024. "We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Ltd will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024," it stated in a BSE filing today.

Last month, the company informed exchanges that it has made detailed representations to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and continues to be engaged with the telecom regulator for removal of the bank guarantee requirements for spectrum acquired before 2022. "As and when a final decision is taken by the DoT, VIL will make the necessary disclosures," it added.

Prior to this, the Supreme Court had dismissed petitions filed by telcos, including VIL, to re-compute adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues in September.

On the stock-specific front, VIL saw high trading volume today on BSE as around 5.28 crore shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 4.74 crore shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 42.47 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 54,993.16 crore.

A few analysts advised against 'bottom-fishing' the counter at current levels. Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President (Retail Research) at Religare Broking, said, " The stock is not looking good on daily charts. It can slip towards Rs 7 in the near term."

Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said, "VIL has been into a correction phase. The counter has been in oversold terrain for a couple of trading weeks with no sign of respite. Hence, caution is warranted in the counter."

Kushal Gandhi, Technical Analyst at StoxBox, said, "We advise against bottom-fishing the stock against its current trend."

As of September 2024, promoters held a 37.32 per cent stake in the telco and the government's shareholding was at 23.15 per cent.